FINALLY: Russell Westbrook Reveals Why NBA Players Wear Glasses Without Lenses

Fashion pioneer and All-NBA guard Russell Westbrook has an explanation for the boundary-breaking outfit he wore after beating the Lakers on Monday.



Asked why he wears glasses without lenses, Westbrook told reporters yesterday, “I see better without ’em.”

So it’s settled.

Check out more fashion insight from Westbrook over at The Basketball Jones >

Photo: @cjzero

DON’T MISS: The 16 Most Outrageous Outfits Of The NBA’s Hipster Fashion Craze >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.