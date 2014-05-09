This Is The Perfect Russell Westbrook Sequence

Russell Westbrook exploded last night for 31 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in a 112-102 win over the Clippers.

When Westbrook gets hot, there’s no more exciting athlete in the world to watch.

This sequence from the third quarter explains why.

Kevin Durant shot a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Westbrook, who was standing at the 3-point line when the shot went up, sprinted to the hoop, leapt into the air, and swatted a rebound away from Jamal Crawford. He chased down his own deflection, took one dribble, and buried a 3-pointer that he had no business taking.

Athleticism, skill, an inability to recognise risk — these are the things that make Westbrook, Westbrook.

Then he flipped out:

