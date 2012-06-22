UPDATE: The Photo Of Russell Westbrook Partying In Miami That Everyone Was Passing Around Is From Weeks Ago

UPDATE



Mystery solved! The picture is old. It was posted on the blog Shot Of Ginn on June 7. Westbrook just avoided an endless succession of talking heads lecturing him.

EARLIER

This photo of Russell Westbrook and three women allegedly hanging out in Miami last night is making it’s way around the Internet right now.

But we don’t buy it.

The amateur photoshop experts in our office are pretty sure Westbrook is copy-and-pasted into the corner. In addition, the source of the photo is very dubious. It was tweeted out by some random Heat fan called @RAULIZM, got retweeted a bunch of times, and then eventually found its way to Grantland’s Sean Fennessy.

As Buzzfeed’s Kevin Lincoln points it, it’s absurd that people would think that Westbrook going out last night would affect him for tonight’s Game 5.

But sports fans have a strange ethical code where they think athletes shouldn’t be allowed to leave their hotels before major events. So there would be a small firestorm if this thing was actually real. And that firestorm, unfairly or not, could affect tonight’s game.

But, again, it’s probably a fake.

Photo: @RAULIZM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.