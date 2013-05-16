Russell Westbrook Shot This Inspiring Ad Exactly 2 Weeks Before His Season Ending Injury

Exactly two weeks before Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook suffered a season-ending meniscus tear, he shot footage for this inspiring ad for Champs Sports and Jordan.



Even though he had to spend most of the NBA playoffs on the sidelines, marking the first time he missed a game, the sponsors decided to show their support anyway. They released the spot today.

LA-based Zambezi made the ad, which will run during the conference finals.

