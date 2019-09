Russell Westbrook created a Vine last week and if his initial posts are any indication of things to come, we hope he keeps it.



Two of the Oklahoma City Thunder point guards first three posts are of him singing Taylor Swift. Check it out:

Earlier this season we learned Westbrook is also a fan of Ke$ha:

Follow him on Vine: @russwest44

