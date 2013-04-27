This Silly Play Might Be How Russell Westbrook Got Injured

Russell Westbrook tore his lateral meniscus in his right knee and he’s out indefinitely.



The injury happened in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s Thunder-Rockets game, Royce Young of Daily Thunder reports.

Westbrook stayed in the game and looked great, scoring 29 points and attacking the basket.

But he did appear to bang his knee on a freak play with Patrick Beverly in that quarter..

He was jogging to his own bench in preparation for calling a timeout — something NBA players do every night. But Beverly didn’t stop playing before the timeout was called. He ran in and tried to steal the ball from Westbrook, accidentally banging into him in the process.

It wasn’t a dirty play. It was an overzealous play by a young player.

Again, we don’t know if this is the play that caused the injury. But all signs points to it.

SB NationHe was angry and limping afterward (via Buzzfeed):

TNT via BuzzFeedIt’s bad enough that Westbrook got hurt. But the fact that he apparently got hurt on a non-basketball play makes it even worse.

Here’s the full video:

