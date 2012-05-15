This Has Got To Stop...

Russell Westbrook escalated the NBA hipster-fashion arms race last night.
Tiny fishing lures and red plastic Ray-Bans without lenses, NBA style in 2012 (via CJ Fogler):
Photo: @cjzero
Photo: ESPN
Photo: Getty/Ilya S. Savenok
From what we can tell Baron Davis (above), is the originator of this entire NBA hipster trend.
