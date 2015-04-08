Russell Westbrook gave the car he won for All-Star MVP to a single mum in Oklahoma City

Joe Robbins/Getty Russell Westbrook is doing great things on and off the court.

In February, Russell Westbrook was named MVP of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game.

One of the prizes for winners is a new Kia Sorento.

Westbrook, upon receiving the car, got in touch with Oklahoma City-based Sunbeam Family Services to find a deserving recipient for the new car.

Sunbeam recommended Kirsten Gonzalez, a 19-year-old single mother raising two boys, the first of which she had at 14 years old, according to Thunder writer Nick Gallo. Gonzalez was having car troubles, Gallo says, borrowing family and friends’ cars to drive to work and pick her sons up from school.

In a video on NBA.com, Westbrook drove to the Sunbeam facilities to surprise Gonzalez, who was there with her sons for a meeting.

When Westbrook told her the surprise, she immediately broke down crying.

Westbrook showing Gonzalez her new car:

Gonzalez and her sons appeared to love it.

Westbrook is paying for the first year of insurance and registration for Gonzalez.

Gonzalez told Gallo:

“Are they playing a prank on me or something? When he showed me the keys, I was like ‘this is real’. That’s when I started to cry because it’s been such a hard time.”

According to Gallo, Gonzalez is graduating high school this year and saving up money to go to college where she wants to study forensic science.

Click here to watch the full video.

NOW WATCH: Stunning video shows people surfing at night with LED surfboards and wetsuits



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.