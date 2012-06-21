Russell Westbrook Explains What Happened On His Silly Foul At The End Of Game 4

The Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder were at the American Airlines Arena today for mandatory press conferences, and Russell Westbrook finally gave us the answer to what really led him to inexplicably foul Mario Chalmers with less than five seconds on the shot clock.



Some had speculated it might have been Coach Scott Brooks’ fault for not drilling the shot clock situation into the players’ minds, but Westbrook confessed it was all on him.

Westbrook said “I just forgot” that clock reset to 5 on jump ball, said it was his mistake. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) June 20, 2012

“It was a mental error on my part,” he added (via Royce Young of Daily Thunder).

It’s just that simple. Here’s the play again, in case you missed it:

