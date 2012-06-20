Here's The Bone-Headed Play By Russell Westbrook That Handed The Miami Heat A Huge Win

The best game of the year in the NBA came down to a crucial dumb foul by Russell Westbrook with 13 seconds left.



Down 101-98, Westbrook didn’t realise that the shot clock didn’t reset after a jump ball, and he intentionally fouled Mario Chalmers in the corner. Chalmers buried the free throws, and the Heat won 104-98.

Westbrook should have known the situation, and OKC coach Scott Brooks should have made sure his guy was aware of the situation. But let’s make one thing clear: this loss isn’t on Westbrook.

He had 45 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists on 20 of 32 shooting. He single-handedly kept them in the game in the fourth quarter. OKC wouldn’t have had even a slight chance to win it at the end without Westbrook.

But that being said, this was a costly, costly mental error. OKC now faces elimination on Thursday:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.