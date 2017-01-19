Russell Westbrook momentarily forgot the rules of basketball in the most embarrassing way possible

The Oklahoma City Thunder faced the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a much-anticipated matchup between Russell Westbrook and his former teammate, Kevin Durant. But despite all the talent on the floor, even the great ones sometimes forget the most basic rules.

In the third quarter, Westbrook was mysteriously called for travelling. We say “mysteriously” because it was on an inbounds and even the camera was looking elsewhere.

But then we got the replay. It turns out that Westbrook just forgot the rules of basketball. Specifically, he forgot you are supposed to dribble. Oh my.





NOW WATCH: We finally learned the purpose of that extra shoelace hole on your sneakers



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.