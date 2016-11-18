Russell Westbrook makes incredible, game-winning dunk in play-of-the-year candidate

Russell Westbrook continues to be a one-man show for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Wednesday night, Westbrook had 30 points on 9-of-20 shooting with seven rebounds and nine assists in a 105-103 win over the Houston Rockets.

The final two points of Westbrook’s night were the most important. With the Thunder leading by three with seven seconds remaining, Westbrook escaped his defender (the Rockets would foul when he caught the ball), streaked to the basket, and elevated, throwing down a spectacular, one-handed dunk over the 7-foot Clint Capela.

The dunk and the timing — it sealed the game for the Thunder — were enough to make it a highlight play. But the way Westbrook hung in the air and finished with his left hand made it perhaps the best play of the young 2016-17 NBA season.



Westbrook was remarkably poised about the play after the game, telling reporters, “Game on the line, you either get blocked or make a dunk, it’s one or the other.”

When asked if he considered the Rockets would have fouled him if they had the chance, Westbrook said, “Yeah, I thought about it. That’s why you gotta make it. That’s the risk you take, or at least, that’s the risk I take.”

Perhaps Thunder center Steven Adams said it best, however.

“He’s amphibious. Yeah, that’s amphibious, mate. That’s amphibious that he used [his] right and left [hands]. No, that was amazing.”

