Russell Westbrook Scored The Most Awkward Lay-Up Of The Season After Psyching Himself Out On A Fastbreak

Russell Westbrook is one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA. But in last night’s 45-point blowout of the Bobcats, his body seemed to stop working mid-dunk on a wide-open fastbreak and he had to settle for a spastic lay-up.



Daily Thunder’s Royce Young called it “the weirdest lay up of all time.”

It’s like he was trying to contort his body around a defender who wasn’t there:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Odd.

Later in the game he threw down this thundering jam though, which is more like it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.