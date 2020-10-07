Russell Westbrook reportedly left an $8,000 tip for his housekeepers when he left the NBA bubble

Getty/Alex Goodlett Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook left a generous $US8000 tip for his housekeepers after he left the NBA bubble, according to USA Today.

The Houston Rockets guard was staying at the Grand Floridian Hotel at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando up until September 12.

“They took great care of us. Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing,” Westbrook told Bleacher Report.

Westbrook was staying at the Grand Floridian Hotel at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando up until the Rockets were eliminated from the play-offs by the Los Angeles Lakers on September 12.

The 31-year-old also left a thank you letter along with the tip, and is said to have left his room “virtually spotless.”

“They took great care of us. Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing,” Westbrook told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks.

The Rockets guard did not disclose the size of the tip, however sources with knowledge of Westbrook’s gesture confirmed to USA Today that he left $US8,000.

This isn’t Westbrook’s first charitable gesture since the strike of the global coronavirus pandemic. In May, he donated meals to frontline workers at his hometown hospital in California.

