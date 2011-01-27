The Fund Manager Who Smashed His Porsche Into The Second Story Of A House Wants To Go Even FASTER On His Next Trip

Photo: Harold Cobin at Patch

The fund manager who smashed his car into the second story of a house in Connecticut last November wants the criminal charges against him dismissed, the Patch reports.Remember, Russell Stidolph is the founder of private equity fund AltEnergy, who was driving his Porsche Carerra so fast last year that his car flew into the second story of a home in Norwalk.



The inhabitants thought a plane had crashed into their house.

Today, Stidolph applied to take part in an alcohol-education program, apparently hoping that would be enough to have the criminal charges dropped.

According to Patch,

[His lawyer] submitted paperwork requesting Stidolph be able to attend state supervised classes on the hazards of consuming alcohol and driving, and possibly receive treatment for alcohol addiction.

[He applied for] Stidolph be considered for accelerated rehabilitation, a special form of probation that allows persons who have no criminal convictions and who are not accused of a serious felony to have charges against them dismissed if they successfully complete a program assigned to them by the state.

At the beginning of the month, Stidolph was arrested for the crazy incident (in which thankfully, no one was seriously hurt) and charged for:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Reckless driving

Failure to obey a stop sign

Failure to use a seat belt

travelling unreasonably fast.

Of course we’ll let you know what the judge decides to do in February.

