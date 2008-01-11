Russell Simmons To Show Off Website On His Brother's MTV Show

We’re still not totally sold on GlobalGrind, the “start page” aimed at the “hip-hop community.” But maybe we’ll be convinced after watching CEO Navarrow Wright and co-founder Russell Simmons put the site through its paces on MTV. They’ll show up at 10pm tonight on “Run’s House”, where we’re told the two will “explore the site with Rev. Run” — who is Russell’s brother, of course. If you happen to miss the show, and your DVR is full, you’ll be able to watch it online starting Friday.

