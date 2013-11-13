Russell Simmons Expands His All Def Digital YouTube Network

Russell Simmons, famous for his hip-hop music label Def Jam, just announced at Business Insider’s IGNITION 2013 conference that he and fellow music entrepreneur Steve Rifkind are expanding All Def Digital, their YouTube multichannel network for diverse millennials that launched this summer.

The network will include more YouTube channels focused on music, comedy, and lifestyle, including Spoken Reasons, Hoopmixtape, and SkeeTV.

All Def Digital is the first premiere community-based platform for millennials to produce and share their own channels and will include 3 million subscribers and 1 billion views through its premium channel partners.

“We produce new, interesting content that no one would accept in television,” Simmons says. One example of a series on All Def Digital: a comedy show called “Blackie Sack.”

“We couldn’t just walk that into HBO,” Simmons says.

Simmons and Rifkind will also be able to use the multichannel network to help them spot — through video views and comments — which artists are going to become the next big stars worth including on their digital music label.

“More people are pursuing music now than ever before,” Simmons said. “Helping artists find and expand on their passions is what makes me happy. All Def Digital is my chance. We’re doing this because we love it.”

Simmons also brought up the fact that All Def Digital will be creating content including people of all colours for people of all colours, to fill the void that he sees in a lot of mainstream media.

“Hollywood is more segregated than Jerry f***ing Springer,” he said. “We want to create content that’s inspiring to new America.”

And new America is interested in all colours.

