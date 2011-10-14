Russell Simmons Just Offered Mayor Bloomberg To Pay For Zuccotti Park Cleanup

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Music mogul Russell Simmons offered to pay for the clean-up tomorrow at Zuccotti Park.”Dear @MikeBloomberg — I will pay for the clean up at Zuccotti Park to avoid confrontation tmw at #OccupyWallStreet,” Simmons Tweeted.



Mayor Bloomberg scheduled a cleanup at 7 a.m. tomorrow for Zuccotti Park — the headquarters of the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations.

The cleanup requires that the Occupy Wall Streeters remove their belongings and leave the park.

However, the protesters don’t want to leave because they fear they won’t be allowed back on the property.

At an emergency General Assembly meeting held today, the Occupy Wall Street demonstrators have decided they will meet at 6 a.m. and defend their space. Their plan is to form a human barrier by linking arms and keeping the cleanup crew from entering the park.

They also held a “beautification day” to clean the space themselves.

