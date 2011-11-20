Russell Simmons Defends Jay-Z's 'Occupy All Streets' T-Shirts

Last week, rapper and businessman Jay-Z pulled shirts from his Rocawear fashion line after a media circus ignited backlash against the artist, who was lambasted for trying to profit from Occupy Wall Street.



Now, Jay-Z’s biggest cheerleader and outspoken Occupy Wall Street supporter, mega-mogul Russell Simmons, is speaking out. In an interview with Billboard, he came to his fellow superstar’s defence, saying the visibility of Jay-Z’s brand helps the movement.

He explains:

You should sell things you’re happy about. You should sell products that you’re inspired by, that promote lasting and stable well-being. Give the world something or sell the world something that you’re proud of. Jay-Z didn’t make a T-shirt [that said] “F— the Bums on the Street.” He wrote a T-shirt “Occupy All Streets” – I’m happy, it furthers the movement, it inspires the movement.

Listen, I’m going to get every corporation that wants to support us to get branding as part of the process. No one’s against business. We’re against business having too much control over our government.

But unlike Simmons and touring partner Kanye West, Jay-Z hasn’t paid a visit to the protesters.

Clearly, some fans don’t care: his $22 shirts are on backorder far into December.

