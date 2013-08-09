Russell Simmons, Brian Robbins And More Rock IGNITION 2013

Russell Simmons turned the music industry upside down with
Def Jam Records.
Brian Robbins’ Awesomeness TV lights up the mobile phones of those elusive tastemakers, tweens.
Put the two together and you get All Def Digital, the first pure-play music platform for the YouTube age. Just what we like for IGNITION.
Russell Simmons and Brian Robbins are reshaping both business and culture. We’re thrilled that they’ll be sitting down for a free-wheeling conversation with Business Insider’s Henry Blodget at IGNITION: Future of Digital. Join them and take a deep dive into the explosive future of digital business at Business Insider’s flagship conference, atop New York’s Time Warner Center November 11-13.
Join us to hear from:
- Rich Riley, CEO, Shazam
- Ken Lerer, Managing Director, Lerer Ventures
- Nick Denton, Founder and Editor, Gawker Media
- Michael Lazerow, Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce Marketing Cloud
- Shane Smith, CEO & Co-Founder, VICE Media
- Arianna Huffington, President & Editor-in-Chief, Huffington Post
- Ricky Van Veen, Co-Founder, CollegeHumor
- Chris De Wolfe, CEO, SGN
- Fred Wilson, Managing Partner, Union Square Ventures
