Russell Simmons Wants You To Know He's A Serious Animal Lover

Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

Russel Simmons is already a pretty big deal in the music and fashion industries. But the hugely successful hip-hop entrepreneur, who’s reportedly worth $340 million, is also a prominent figure in the animal rights community.



In a recent interview with sustainable fashion website, Ecouterre, Simmons chatted about his latest venture, Argyleculture, a “cruelty-free” clothing line that will not use any animal products — that means no leather or wool — in its collection.

Simmons, who has been a practicing vegan for 13 years, also doles out some empowering advice for anyone struggling with a meat-free lifestyle:

Make a commitment. Live up to it. If you tell your friends you want to quit, then quit. Don’t be a liar.

Head over to Ecouterre for the full interview >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.