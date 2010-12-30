68-Year-Old Russell Miller Punches Teen Who Wouldn't Turn Off iPhone On Plane

Photo: Courtesy of KBOI 2

Idaho man Russell Miller was arrested Tuesday night for punching a teenager who refused to turn off his iPhone on an aeroplane.The 68-year-old’s name and photo were released today, via the Daily Mail.



Miller became infuriated after the 15-year-old did not heed the flight attendant’s instructions to turn off all electronic devices to prepare for landing. When the teenager continued to listen to music and play games on his iPhone, Miller punched him in the arm, hard enough to leave a bruise.

The pilot radioed the air traffic control tower to request police to meet the plane in Boise. Miller was arrested and faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Now a serious question: Should passengers be able to use the iPhone on ‘aeroplane mode’ during landing?

