Russell Martin's Bases-Loaded Walk Pushes The Yankees Past The Rays

Photo: AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Russell Martin drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, giving the New York Yankees a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.Robinson Cano, Mark Teixeira, Brett Gardner and Eduardo Nunez also drove in runs for the second-place Yankees, who rallied from a 4-1 deficit to remain 1½ games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East standings.



Rookie left-hander Alex Torres (0-1) yielded the winning run in his major league debut after New York loaded the bases on Curtis Granderson’s single, an intentional walk to Nick Swisher and another walk to Andruw Jones. Martin worked Torres to a full count, fouled off a pitch and then took ball four to push Granderson across the plate.

