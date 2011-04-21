Meet The Conman Who Bought A Football Club And All The Gold In North Korea, While Name-Dropping The King Of Bahrain

After watching a BBC documentary aired this week, Bahraini authorities learned that con-man Russell King was going around in 2009 claiming he was a representative of the King of Bahrain.



Bahrain belatedly denied any connection to King or his accomplice, Abid Hyat Khan, who claimed to be part of the royal family, according to Arabian Business.

Looking back now, it was an incredible con.

Back in 2009, King set up a company called Swiss Commodity Holding, which claimed $2 trillion in assets because it supposedly had the rights to all the gold, iron ore and coal in North Korea.

King also convinced First Bank of London to turn over 49% of its shares by saying he was managing billions of dollars for the Bahraini royal family.

Next step was to buy his own football club. King persuaded former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson to coach his new team, by demonstrating their limitless funding cap. He even took Eriksson to North Korea and staged what looked like a transfer of funds.

With Eriksson on board and the backing of First Bank of London, Notts County FC agreed to be sold to King. After all, Manchester City had been recently sold to an Abu Dhabi prince and the deal paid off richly.

And then the money dried up and King was on the first plane out of England.



Currently the con-man is under house arrest in Bahrain for an unrelated civil case. Britain’s Serious Fraud Office is still investigating the deal between King and First Bank of London, according to the BBC.

