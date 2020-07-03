Russell Crowe said he's known for keeping character on-set, but Ryan Gosling could make him laugh 'in a heartbeat'

Pietro D’aprano / Getty Images Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling attend the ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’ Tv Show on May 22, 2016 in Milan, Italy.

Russell Crowe told WIRED that Ryan Gosling is one of the only people who can make him break character on-set.

The pair costarred in 2016’s neo-noir action comedy “The Nice Guys” directed by Shane Black.

Crowe said that staying in character is a “signature part” of his method, but Gosling could make him laugh “in a heartbeat.”

“His natural innate timing is just breathtaking,” Crowe said.

Russell Crowe struggled to keep a straight face on the set of 2016’s “The Nice Guys” with Ryan Gosling, the actor said while answering the most searched questions about himself for WIRED.

Answering the question: “Are Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling friends?” Crowe confessed that he hadn’t seen Gosling in a while, but sang the actor’s praises – “His natural innate timing is just breathtaking.”

Crowe went on to add that staying in character on-set is a “signature part” of his work life: “It doesn’t matter if the place is burning down, I’ll still keep playing the character.”

However, “Ryan Gosling can make me laugh in a heartbeat,” Crowe said.

“Whatever character s— I’m trying to do, he can just … like a lazer, pump through it and just [makes tickling gesture], and just sends me off!”

Crowe said a lot of footage had been left on the editing room floor of himself in hysterics due to Gosling’s ad-libs, to the point that the director Shane Black had to beg Gosling to let Crowe finish the scene.

“Great actor. Good bloke. Ryan Gosling,” Crowe concluded.

Watch the full video below:

