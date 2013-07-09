Russell Crowe Would Return For A 'Man Of Steel' Prequel

“Man of Steel” has only been out for a month and fans already want to see Russell Crowe back — but not in a sequel.
Instead, fans have been asking the actor if he’d be up to return in a prequel centered around Superman’s home planet of Krypton.
Crowe took to Twitter to respond to the masses telling them he would gladly reprise his role as Clark Kent’s father, Jor-El. Fans should just let “Man of Steel” production company Legendary know.
A lot of you are asking about a KRYPTON prequel, if that’s something you feel strongly about let @Legendary pictures know your thoughts
— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 5, 2013
@ChrisMcEleny Just getting sick of reading the same question mate, however, if it came up, i’d give the tights another go
— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 5, 2013
In the four weekends since its release, “Man of Steel” has earned an impressive $586.8 million worldwide.
The latest Superman reboot had the largest debut weekend of any superhero origin movie with a massive $116.6 million haul.
It also set the June record for highest-weekend opening.
There are already talks of a sequel in the works, and hopefully a much-anticipated “Justice League” film down the road.
