Russell Crowe ranted at Virgin Airlines on Twitter over its hoverboard ban

Russell Crowe is angry about hoverboard bans on airlines and snapped at Virgin Australia after learning about the ban at the airport yesterday.

Crowe vented to the airline on Twitter, saying he’s never going to fly with Virgin Australia again.

Ridiculous @VirginAustralia. No Segway boards as luggage? Too late to tell us at airport.Kids and I offloaded. Goodbye Virgin. Never again.

— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 29, 2015

Virgin Australia hit back with a series of three tweets explaining why the ban exists and informing him that many other airlines have also banned the hoverboards.

@russellcrowe Hi Russell, due to safety concerns over the lithium ion batteries in hoverboards, these have been banned on all major… 1/3

— Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) December 29, 2015

@russellcrowe …Australian airlines and many around the world. We’re sorry you were not aware of this prior to check-in today. We… 2/3

— Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) December 29, 2015

@russellcrowe …hope to see you on board again soon. 3/3

— Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) December 29, 2015

But apparently those tweets weren’t enough for the actor who tweeted back, “I’m awaiting your reply, where is your duty of responsibility in this? Why not tell me when I am booking my ticket?”

.@VirginAustralia I’m awaiting your reply, where is your duty of responsibility in this? Why not tell me when I am booking my ticket?

— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 29, 2015

Policies over hoverboards on planes have been discussed over the past month, with many airlines, such as American and Delta, also announcing bans.

Virgin Australia replied to Crowe once again telling him that he should have been aware before checking in. The company tweeted: “Hi Russell, this information is outlined in the Dangerous Goods section in the booking confirmation and check in reminder emails you will have received. We have also communicated this on Facebook and Twitter, as well as through the media. We understand your frustration, however please appreciate that safety is our number one priority.”

Australian comedian Joel Creasey responded to Crowe’s rant on Twitter advising him to “get some perspective.”

Crowe responded: “I’m a father Joel, with two kids at an airport, trying to start our holiday.”

.@joelcreasey @VirginAustralia I’m a father Joel, with two kids at an airport , trying to start our holiday.

— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 29, 2015

These devices have been known to explode, with problems relating to the lithium-ion batteries that power the gadget.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.