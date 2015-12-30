Russell Crowe ranted at Virgin Airlines on Twitter over its hoverboard ban

Anjelica Oswald
Russell crowe Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

Russell Crowe is angry about hoverboard bans on airlines and snapped at Virgin Australia after learning about the ban at the airport yesterday.

Crowe vented to the airline on Twitter, saying he’s never going to fly with Virgin Australia again.

Virgin Australia hit back with a series of three tweets explaining why the ban exists and informing him that many other airlines have also banned the hoverboards.

But apparently those tweets weren’t enough for the actor who tweeted back, “I’m awaiting your reply, where is your duty of responsibility in this? Why not tell me when I am booking my ticket?”

Policies over hoverboards on planes have been discussed over the past month, with many airlines, such as American and Delta, also announcing bans.

Virgin Australia replied to Crowe once again telling him that he should have been aware before checking in. The company tweeted: “Hi Russell, this information is outlined in the Dangerous Goods section in the booking confirmation and check in reminder emails you will have received. We have also communicated this on Facebook and Twitter, as well as through the media. We understand your frustration, however please appreciate that safety is our number one priority.”

Australian comedian Joel Creasey responded to Crowe’s rant on Twitter advising him to “get some perspective.”

Crowe responded: “I’m a father Joel, with two kids at an airport, trying to start our holiday.”

These devices have been known to explode, with problems relating to the lithium-ion batteries that power the gadget.

