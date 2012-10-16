Russell Crowe Reportedly Divorcing, Wife Set For $20M Settlement—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyRussell Crowe and Danielle Spencer are splitting after nine years of marriage—but she will keep part of the actor’s $65M fortune. More than 20 years after the couple met playing lovers in the 1990 movie “The Crossing,” Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer are reportedly calling it quits after nine years of marriage. But thanks to a prenup agreement, Spencer will receive at least $20M from the “Gladiator” actor who is worth a reported $65 million. The couple will also split up their properties worth around $40 million.
- On Sunday, raunchy teddy bear comedy “Ted,” starring Mark Wahlberg, became the biggest R-rated original comedy, grossing an estimated $469 million.
- Film financier Angus Finney—the current Europe’s Production Finance Market and the former chief of Renaissance Films—says movie theatres are headed for obsolescence with tablets and other mobile devices set to supplant them “within months, not years.”
- Michael Moore wants to eliminate the Oscar documentary rules. “What I’m going to propose is that instead of going back to the drawing board and making up new rules, let’s just put an end to that right now. No more special documentary rules. How about we play by the same rules as every other branch?”
- Bruce Springsteen and Bill Clinton will co-host an Obama rally this Thursday in Ohio.
- Journey frontman Neal Schon proposed to his White House-crasher girlfriend Michaele Salahi on-stage during a benefit concert for the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer centre on Sunday.
- In conjunction with the premiere of the Lindsay Lohan’s upcoming Elizabeth Taylor biopic “Liz & Dick,” Lohan has agreed to sit for a no-holds-barred interview with Barbara Walters in the next few weeks. Lohan reportedly agreed to do the interview with Walters because she has “an incredible amount of respect” for the famed journalist and believes Walters will treat her personal life with “accuracy and compassion.”
- Alfonso Ribeiro, aka Carlton on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” tied the knot Saturday to Angela Unkrich in California.
