Russell Crowe channeled his insane character from 'Unhinged' to advertise the new movie

- In a promotional video for his new road-rage movie “Unhinged,” Russell Crowe channelled his insane character, telling viewers that “they say there is a catalyst at the heart of the cinema experience … that lifts the cinematic experience into a realm of intimate connection.”
- Crowe then shifts into “Unhinged” gear, saying: “But who are they? Some conceited pretentious f—wads who try to piss in your pocket and tell you it’s raining, well f— that shit.”
- In between clips of the movie, in which Crowe plays a mad man hunting a woman (Caren Pistorius) down in a car, Crowe said: “I got a movie coming out. It’s called ‘Unhinged.’ I’m not f—ing with you, it’s called ‘Unhinged.’ And it’s going to be in cinemas. Off you go.”
- “Shaun of the Dead” director Edgar Wright tweeted the video, writing: “On the basis of this trailer for @unhingedmovie, it’s very clear that @russellcrowe should do the marketing for ALL MOVIES going forward. Even Disney Plus ones.”
You know those days when you’ve done a bunch of promo, station identifications, shout outs and answered the same questions over and over and you think to yourself … let’s just have a bit of fun now #Unhinged pic.twitter.com/s3WfPK6Gv8
— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 17, 2020
