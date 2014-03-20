Russell Crowe And 'Noah' Director Plead For Pope Francis Endorsement At The Vatican

Franco Origlia/Getty Russell Crowe and ‘Noah’ director Darren Aronofsky begged for the pope’s approval during brief meeting at the Vatican.

“Noah” star Russell Crowe and the film’s director, Darren Aronofsky, briefly met with Pope Francis I in Vatican City on Wednesday.

The pair had a brief exchange with the Pope after watching the pontiff make his weekly address in St. Peter’s Square, but a papal endorsement is unlikely considering the pope does not watch films.

Despite not opening in theatres until next week, “Noah” has already caused much controversy and spurred debate in religious communities that believe the film takes too many liberties with the Biblical account of the flood. The “Noah” team hoped the Pope’s endorsement would ease tensions surrounding the film.

After lobbying for a private meeting with the pope, Crowe and Aronofsky were forced to settle for a brief encounter during the weekly Wednesday address that is open

to the public and draws up to tens of thousands of people.

Aronofsky said after the meeting,

“Pope Francis’ comments on stewardship and our responsibility to the natural world are inspirational and of the utmost importance. When the opportunity to hear him speak in person on the anniversary of his first year in office I couldn’t miss the chance to listen and learn.”

Crowe, meanwhile, took to Twitter to give his followers a play-by-play of the day:









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.