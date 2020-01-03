A formerly dominant hedge fund lost 35% last year after repeatedly betting against the record-setting stock market

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Horseman Global Fund, run by career contrarian Russell Clark, lost 35% in 2019, its worst year ever, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The record loss was driven by Clark’s bets against the longest-ever bull market. The S&P 500 gained 29% last year, its best performance since 2013.

Now, Clark is in a race against time to save the fund, which had about $US241 million in assets at the end of November, down from the $US1.7 billion it held in 2015.

The fund’s performance faltered due to Clark’s continued contrarian bets. Since 2012, he’s held a short position against equities, betting that a stock market crash was ahead.

But has crash has yet to come. Even as the S&P 500 posted multiple fresh highs this year, Clark dug into his position – in October, he boosted the net short position in his fund to 111% of gross assets, according to a letter to investors.

That bet did not pay off, as the S&P 500 gained 29% in 2019, posting its best return since 2013. The fund, which held as much as $US1.7 billion in assets in 2015, had $US241 million at the end of November, according to Bloomberg.

Clark’s fund is now in a race against its dwindling assets, Bloomberg reported. This year, the hedge fund industry saw more closures than openings for the fifth year in a row, spurred by investors looking for cheaper vehicles to capture the bull market’s record run.

