An RBS Analyst Wrote A Sarcastic Open Letter To Russell Brand After He Stormed The Bank Last Week

One RBS business analyst just tore Russell Brand a new one.

The drug-abusing-playboy-turned-political-activist stormed the London headquarters of the Royal Bank of Scotland last week, confronting any and all employees he could find and demanding to know their salaries. Security quickly locked the doors to prevent his camera crew from entering, and in the process, prevented a number of bank employees from entering or exiting the building.

That, according to blogger Joseph Kynaston Reeves, was so uncool that it deserved a proper response.

Kynaston Reeves, whose LinkedIn identifies him as an RBS business analyst, penned an open letter to Brand on his personal blog, and berated the multimillionaire celebrity for inconveniencing people who had nothing to do with bank bailouts (and for ruining his lunch).

Some gems include:

You know what I have in my pocket? A security pass. Unauthorised people aren’t allowed in … That’s not a global conspiracy, Russell; it’s basic security.

On the RBS bailout:

The idea was to buy the bank with public money, wait until it became profitable again, then resell it … In other words, the taxpayer will make a profit on this deal.

And on the general disruption of the publicity stunt:

Who did you inconvenience on Friday? … How about some of the millionaire traders you despise so much (some of whom are nearly as rich as you, Russell)? Well, no, because you got the wrong f—-ng building.

You can read the full letter here.

