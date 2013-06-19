Comedian Russell Brand Humiliated These MSNBC Anchors On Live TV For Being Unprofessional

Russell Brand is a pretty polarising comedian, but no matter your opinion on this eloquent Englishman, you’ll want to see him in action on the set of MSNBC program Morning Joe.



Brand appeared yesterday as a guest on the show to promote his new comedy tour, Messiah Complex. After commenting on his attire early on, the anchors strangely turn on him during the interview. They discuss the comedian as if he weren’t there, even ribbing him about his accent.

But Brand’s a seasoned comedy professional who has no doubt dealt with his share of hostile audiences.

Near the end of the interview he asks the anchors if this is what they do for a living, and even has something of a soapbox moment to talk about the state of the media.

“That’s the problem about current affairs.” he said. “You forget about what’s important. You allow the agenda to be decided by superficial information. What am I saying? What am I talking about? Don’t think about what I’m wearing. These things are superficial.”

Watch Brand shred the anchors for being unprofessional.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t Gawker)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.