Russell Brand Reveals What Led To The Breakdown Of His Marriage To Katy Perry

Russell Brand and Katy Perry both had ‘a lot of options’ he tells Esquire in a new interview.

Russell Brand graces the cover of this month’s Esquire with a headline about his “temptations.”



And in a new interview with the magazine, he reveals there were, in fact, quite a few temptations during his 14-month marriage to singer Katy Perry.

“I tried it and I loved it,” Brand says of his marriage that ended over a year ago. “I really think she’s a lovely beautiful person. It’s just hard isn’t it? She’s got a lot of options, I’ve got a lot of options, so you’ve got to really, really want it.”

He added: “Some of it’s the fame, but I think getting married is … you’ve got a whole other person that you’ve got to make as important as you!”

“I’ve probably harmed other people, by being selfish,” he admits. “And really, I’d like to be married. I’m just not transmitting that frequency of ‘Soulmate! Soulmate!’ I’m transmitting the frequency of “Mmm!”

But Brand does feel like stand-up comedy is his soulmate of sorts.

“Stand-up is not a frivolous thing. It’s not a dangling appendage of my celebrity. It’s my absolute core,” he explains. “Really the only thing that actually makes me raw is stand-up. When I’m doing it, it’s beautiful.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.