The Most Poignant Celebrity Reactions To The Death Of Amy Winehouse

Photo: celebritydiagnosis.com
Fans continue to mourn, as further details trickle in about singer Amy Winehouse‘s death on Saturday.As we look back at Winehouse’s greatest moments, celebrities and close friends like Russell Brand, M.I.A., and Kelly Osbourne have taken to Twitter, the recording studio, and their own blogs to remember the singer as well.
After tweeting 'i cant even breath right my now im crying so hard i just lost 1 of my best friends. i love you forever Amy & will never forget the real you!' on Saturday, Kelly Osbourne is taking time off from Twitter.
On Monday, M.I.A. released a new song, '27,' dedicated to Winehouse. Of the song, M.I.A. wrote, 'i recorded this song B4 vickileekx and never put it out. its a unfinished demo...R.I.P A.M.Y.' Listen below.
Tony Bennett, who was the last person to work with Winehouse, told Us Weekly, 'She was a lovely and intelligent person and when we recorded together she gave a soulful and extraordinary performance...I was honored to have the opportunity to sing with her.'
In one of the most-talked about tributes to Winehouse so far, Russell Brand published a post on his website Sunday dedicated to Winehouse, reflecting on their friendship and the effects of addiction. Excerpt below.
Now Amy Winehouse is dead, like many others whose unnecessary deaths have been retrospectively romanticised, at 27 years old. Whether this tragedy was preventable or not is now irrelevant. It is not preventable today. We have lost a beautiful and talented woman to this disease. Not all addicts have Amy's incredible talent. Or Kurt's or Jimi's or Janis's, some people just get the affliction. All we can do is adapt the way we view this condition, not as a crime or a romantic affectation but as a disease that will kill. We need to review the way society treats addicts, not as criminals but as sick people in need of care. We need to look at the way our government funds rehabilitation. It is cheaper to rehabilitate an addict than to send them to prison, so criminalisation doesn't even make economic sense. Not all of us know someone with the incredible talent that Amy had but we all know drunks and junkies and they all need help and the help is out there. All they have to do is pick up the phone and make the call. Or not. Either way, there will be a phone call.
On Monday's 'Good Morning America,' Katy Perry discussed her and husband Russell Brand's reaction to Winehouse's death, saying, 'I just hope she finds peace.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.