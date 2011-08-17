Russell Armstrong, Venture Capitalist And Husband Of "Real Housewives" Star Taylor Armstrong, Commits Suicide

TMZ is reporting that Russell Armstrong, the husband of Taylor Armstrong, a cast member on “Real Houswives of Beverly Hills,” was found dead in his home last night.



Armstrong’s death appears to have been a suicide — he was found hanging.

Taylor Armstrong filed for divorce last month, citing a history of abuse.

The two have a five-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

Armstrong was a venture capitalist — the founder and managing director of Crescent Partners in Los Angeles.

His firm is currently embroiled in a $1.5 million lawsuit — MyMedicalRecords.com claims that Armstrong misappropriated funds he raised for their business.

Armstrong’s death is sure to cause some long-term issues for Bravo and its most successful franchise — but in the short-term, it likely means back to the editing room for “Beverly Hills” producers.

Though the official preview for season two (see below) doesn’t directly reference Armstrong’s divorce, it does show her in emotional distress — and it seems likely that the demise of the relationship figured into the taping.

The season begins September 5.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.