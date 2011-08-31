TMZ Releases HEARTBREAKING 911 Call Reporting "Real Housewives" Star Russell Armstrong Suicide

Awful.



Since the news of Russell Armstrong‘s suicide — husband of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong — disturbing details about Russell’s life and relationship with Taylor have continued to make news.

But it does not get much worse than this.

While many people have speculated about the actual discovery of Russell’s body, TMZ released audio of the 911 call on Tuesday.

(The same day that news broke that Bravo had filmed a “suicide special” with the “Real Housewives” cast).

The caller — presumably Russell’s friend Francisco Martin — confirms that nothing can be done for Russell and that those who discovered the body went to visit Russell when they had not heard from him.

Taylor can be heard hysterically crying throughout the entire call, at one point saying “my little girl’s daddy is dead.”

And it sounds like the estranged couple’s 5-year-old daughter Kennedy was unfortunately also at the house — the caller can be heard saying, “Taylor, have your daughter go away please.”

You can listen to the complete audio here.

