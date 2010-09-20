Hedge Fund Manager Russell Abrams' Two Biggest Problems Are His Dogs And Wife's Breasts

Russell Abrams, the hedge fund manager of Titan Captital, was recently sued by two former employees of his for alleged sexual harassment, if you cared to remember what happened to him this summer.



A brief refresher: Two girls claimed that they were “repeatedly hit on,” cursed at, and insulted – and until they were paid a $2.5 million settlement, the girls said they would continue holding hostage photos of Russell Abrams’ wife‘s breasts, which were also a part of the lawsuit, because apparently Russell had asked one of the young women to print out said photos, a task which she described as “creepy and embarrassing.”

As if that wasn’t enough bad luck for Abrams, now the hedge fund manager has been kicked out of his $6 million 15 Central Park West apartment by the daughter-in-law of a Thai billionaire (Dhanin Chearavanont), Marisa Chearavanont.

The Wall Street Journal says that he was kicked out because of his two dogs (and because another renter offered an extra $10,000 per month that Abrams wasn’t willing to pay).

Abrams says (in a lawsuit he filed against the landlord) that he was tricked into allowing a new tenant (who is Elie Tahari, the designer, by the way) into his apartment to scope it out under the guise that the prospective tenant was a “friend” of the owner. When he complained about being tricked, the landlord told him that a new tenant was willing to pay more and (we’re guessing there was some more fighting involved in between these two comments) also reminded him that his two dogs in the apartment violated a rule barring pets in rental apartments.

Abrams retorted that the building’s “no dog” rule had never been enforced before. Whew, problems.

From the Wall Street Journal:

“It was painful…a lot of tears were shed,” said Mr. Abrams’s broker, Monica Luque.

Mr. Abrams declined to comment except to say the outcome was “very disappointing.”

The other side’s point of view has a little bit more perspective on this “very disappointing, tearful” outcome:

“It was just a guy trying to hold over on a lease he wasn’t entitled to,” a lawyer for Ms. Chearavanont said. “It was a wealthy guy not used to being told no.”

