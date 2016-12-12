Russel Howcroft quits Ten for PwC

Russel Howcroft. Source: supplied

Russel Howcroft, one of the key contributors to ABC TV’s Gruen Transfer program, is leaving the Ten Network to become chief creative officer at the big professional services firm PwC.

The media, brand and marketing expert, who joined Ten in 2012 as executive general manager, will also be a key leader in the PwC’s new CMO (chief marketing officer) advisory practice.

“If businesses are to achieve better than expected results, they need to harness the commercial power of creativity. Creativity in all its forms needs to be nurtured, promoted and championed,” says Howcroft, who is known for his insights into advertising as the former CEO of agency George Patterson Y&R, which he left in 2012 to join Ten.

“PwC have given me the opportunity to do this within an environment that we believe can truly make a difference. I am looking forward to working with the partners of PwC and their clients.”

The CMO Advisory business will work across six critical business areas: brand strategy, marketing strategy, market insights, marketing performance analytics, marketing structure and operations and creative solutions.

Luke Sayers, PwC’s chief executive, says the new advisory practice has been created in response to client demand for independent, transparent and expert advice relating to all areas of marketing and brand strategy effectiveness.

“The marketing mix has become increasingly complex with the splintering of audiences via the rise of digital and social media,” he says.

“Many executive teams and boards are looking for independent advice on what is often a very sizeable investment into marketing and ensuring the spend is aligned to business strategy and delivering real value.”

Recent other hires at PwC include former Ogilvy and TBWA executive Justin Papps, who was until recently Global Head of Communications and Brand for the QBE Group, and former managing director of Clemenger BBDO Brisbane, Vanessa Brennan.

