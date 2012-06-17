STAT OF THE DAY: The Last Man To Play For A Yankees Team With A Losing Record Has Retired

Photo: Flickr/ztil301

Russ Springer, 42, retired this weekend after a mostly nondescript 18-season MLB career. He was drafted by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 1989 draft and made his debut for New York in 1992. He made 14 appearances for that team which went 76-86, but after a tough rookie year, Springer was traded to the Los Angeles Angels along with Jerry Nielsen and J.T. Snow for Jim Abbott.His retirement means that the last member of the 92 Yanks is now out of professional baseball.



That means there’s no longer a single active MLB player that has been a part of the last Yankees team to have a losing record during a season.

Since their last losing season, the Yankees have gone 1697-1148 during the regular season, won five World Series, and won 11 AL East titles.

The Boston Red Sox are the team with the next-longest streak in between losing seasons and have gone since 1997 without a losing record.

The Atlanta Braves have the next-best regular season record since 1992 at 1651-1197.

