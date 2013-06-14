Ruslan Kogan Will Be Going To Maccas For A 4am 'Michelin Star' Meal Despite His Company's $300m Revenue

Ruslan Kogan may have been named Australia’s richest person under 30 last year, but he’s still looking forward to a free feed from mum this weekend and a 4am “Michelin Star” meal at McDonald’s on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old founded discount online retailer Kogan Technologies in 2006 and today revealed that the company will bring in a revenue of $300 million this financial year. Previous years saw revenues of $70 million, $20 million, $8 million, $3 million, $800,000 and $300,000.

Kogan’s personal wealth was valued at $145 million in the 2012 Young Rich List but he notes that he has never received a salary from Kogan Technologies because all profit is reinvested into its growth.

He says he gets spending money from his other businesses. Kogan has founded 20 businesses since the age of 10.

After having his BMW Coupe impounded for speeding through Melbourne’s F1 race course, Albert Park, last month, the entrepreneur plans to head out on a rented half-cabin boat from 5am tomorrow to catch some “decent-sized snapper and flathead”.

Kogan says he checks out Philip Bay weather conditions most Friday evenings and heads out “once every few weeks”. He’ll head over to his mum’s “for a free feed” on either Saturday or Sunday, and hit the town on Saturday night.

“I’ll probably head out with a few mates on Saturday,” he tells Business Insider, highlighting Spice Market and Silk Road as his city-centre favourites.

A visit to either of those venues will mean table service and bottles of spirits. Otherwise, Kogan and his mates will hit a few smaller bars on Chapel Street.

Either way, the multi-millionaire will have his favourite meal in the world in the wee hours of Sunday morning: a Big Mac from Maccas on Malvern Road.

“When you’re drunk, heading into Maccas at 4am, that to me is like a Michelin Star meal,” he says.

Kogan’s failsafe hangover cure: lots of water before bed, and a visit to the spa and sauna in his Albert Park apartment building on Sunday morning.

Bring on the weekend.

