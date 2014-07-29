Ruslan Kogan Lost A Bet And Washed An Employee's Car Live On The Internet

One of Australia’s richest people washed a car belonging to one of his staff to pay out a bet today, and it was broadcast live on the internet.

Ruslan Kogan, the serial entrepreneur who’s worth an estimated $320 million, sponsored 25 people to run in a 10km charity run and promised to wash the car of anyone who beat him. One person did.

You can see him washing the Jeep below.





