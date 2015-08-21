Ruslan Kogan is getting into travel

Kogan founder Ruslan Kogan.

Online electronics retailer Kogan recently branched out into groceries and now it’s offering travel deals.

“We’ve applied the same approach of digital efficiency that has seen us undercut the big players in the retail industry for nearly a decade,” Kogan founder and CEO Ruslan Kogan says.

He’s gone straight to airlines, tour organisers and hotels to secure deals which he says are up to 76% off.

“Australians are some of the best travelled people in the world. While we are fortunate to be able to holiday, there’s no reason we shouldn’t get a better deal while kicking our feet up,” he says.

Kogan explained that with the negotiating power of “two million fans” they’ve been able to secure cheaper travel deals.

“Given our digital reach and customer base, we are able to make going on a well-earned holiday more affordable for all Australians,” he says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.