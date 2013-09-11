Ruslan Kogan Has Hired KPMG To Shop A Stake In His Electronics Business: Report

The Australian Financial Review’s Street Talk column is reporting that Ruslan Kogan has hired KPMG to shop a stake in his electronics business.

According to the Fin, Adviser KPMG Corporate Finance has distributed a flyer to potential buyers. The document does not include any financial information about the business.

Kogan, whose business makes low-cost electronic products, is said to have received unsolicited inquiries from private equity firms and retailers.

The business turned over $200 million last year, is predicted to hit $350 million this year and aims to surpass $2 billion within three years’ time, according to the article.

Business Insider has contacted a Kogan spokesperson for comment.

