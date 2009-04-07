Ruth Madoff Living The Good Life In Palm Beach

What, you thought that Ruth Madoff was living in some barren studio apartment eating oats?



Lucinda Franks at The Daily Beast says Bernie’s wife — who may have been directly involved in the ponzi, though she hasn’t been charged with anything — is living it up:

As Ruth Madoff swept into Palm Beach last month with a quintet of girlfriends, her $7,500 Birkin bag dangling, her husband’s 74-year-old sister, who was ruined by Bernie’s scam, was watering plants and driving people to the airport just to make ends meet.

Sondra Wiener, forced to make pocket money like an out-of-work laborer, endures the pity of her neighbours. After her brother’s scheme collapsed, she also put her home in a gated community outside Palm Beach up for sale. Her brother mailed her and other family members Cartier, Tiffany, and other expensive jewelry in December (which violated a court order and were repossessed), but sources say they do not think her sister-in-law Ruth has given her money. And Ruth is believed to have plenty, even now. Although authorities have seized her property and bank accounts—most recently the Palm Beach home and the antique yacht restored by Bernie—investigators describe caches of laundered funds hidden around the world in Ruth’s name. Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.