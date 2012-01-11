Rush Limbaugh's NDAA Rage, SOPA Censorship Bill, Ron Paul And Congressional Treason

I think this is one of the best videocasts we’ve done so far.



I report on Rush Limbaugh’s (entirely justified) NDAA outrage, provide new info on the SOPA censorship bill barreling toward reality, and what I view as Congressional treason — aside from the SOPA and NDAA, which are fascist and dangerous on their own, Congress has been quietly working on the “Enemy Expatriation Act.”

It’s a bill that will chill you to the core.

Not exaggerating there.

Also, if you haven’t yet, be sure to read my article about how CBS recently “blacked out” coverage of Ron Paul during their entire political segment on the morning of January 5th. I didn’t fully believe in a concerted establishment media effort against Ron Paul before watching that segment. Now, however, I think the facts speak for themselves — Occam’s Razor at play, if you will.

