Rush Limbaugh Now Says He Doesn't Have A Conspiracy Theory About The Batman Villain 'Bane' And Bain Capital

Rush Limbaugh opened his radio show Wednesday by attempting to clarify comments he made Tuesday that caused quite a stir. On his show yesterday, he questioned whether there was some sort of crazy conspiracy that the villain of the new “Batman” movie — Bane — has a similar-sounding name to Mitt Romney’s old private-equity firm — Bain Capital.

He denied that on his show Wednesday. “I never said that,” Limbaugh said, per The Daily Rushbo. “I didn’t say there was a conspiracy theory.”

But on Tuesday, Limbaugh questioned whether the similarity was “accidental.”

“Do you think that it is accidental that the name of the really vicious fire breathing four eyed whatever it is villain in this movie is named Bain [sic]?” Limbaugh said, according to a transcript of the audio on his show’s website.

Anyway, the character Bane first appeared in Batman comics in 1993. The Bane character in “The Dark Knight Rises” was chosen in early 2011.

“I said the Democrats were going to use it,” Limbaugh said today. “Which they are! Jon Stewart is harping on it.” Conservatives have brought up the possibility of whether the Obama campaign to use the homonyms to attack Romney. Ironically, comic book writer Chuck Dixon, who created the Bane character, worried about this exact scenario on his message board Monday.

