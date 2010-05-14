HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rush Limbaugh Will Take $1 Million Less To Leave New York Forever

Curbed.com
rush, nyc condo, collage

Talk radio blowhard Rush Limbaugh listed his huge Upper East Side penthouse for $13.95 million after announcing that he’s quitting New York because of high taxes.

But before we can kick him in the rump on his way out the door, he has to sell the place. That’s apparently proven difficult.

Why? Well, even though the 4,661-square-foot spread at 1049 Fifth Avenue is a serious piece of floorplan porn with Central Park views and no pesky co-op board, the apartment looks like it was inspired by a senile grandmother’s Florida fever dream.

And so, the asking price has been knocked down an even $1 million to $12.95 million. A minor 7% trim, but the perfect excuse to run that photo gallery again!

1049 Fifth Avenue, NYC

Source: Curbed

Living-room

Source: Curbed

Guest bedroom

Source: Curbed

Cozy dining-room

Source: Curbed

Master bedroom

Source: Curbed

Bathroom (Hmmm, the TV isn't flat-screen.)

Source: Curbed

Library

Source: Curbed

Layout #1

Source: Curbed

Layout #2

Source: Curbed

Don't Miss...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $9.5 Million Chicago Mansion That Jamie Dimon Can't Sell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.