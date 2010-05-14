HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rush Limbaugh Will Take $1 Million Less To Leave New York Forever

Talk radio blowhard Rush Limbaugh listed his huge Upper East Side penthouse for $13.95 million after announcing that he’s quitting New York because of high taxes.



But before we can kick him in the rump on his way out the door, he has to sell the place. That’s apparently proven difficult.

Why? Well, even though the 4,661-square-foot spread at 1049 Fifth Avenue is a serious piece of floorplan porn with Central Park views and no pesky co-op board, the apartment looks like it was inspired by a senile grandmother’s Florida fever dream.

And so, the asking price has been knocked down an even $1 million to $12.95 million. A minor 7% trim, but the perfect excuse to run that photo gallery again!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.