Rush Limbaugh Wants Julian Assange To Find Obama's Birth Certificate

If WikiLeaks TMZ ever becomes a reality maybe Rush could have his own segment. From yesterday’s radio show:



“Where are the WikiLeaks documents to prove 9/11 was inside job by George Bush and Dick Cheney? Let me ask you liberals, where are these cables?

“Where are the documents to prove Bush intentionally lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in order to invade the country? Where is the WikiLeaks document, the State Department cable, whatever, that [Karl] Rove leaked Valerie Plame’s name to the media? Where’s all this good stuff? …

“Where are the WikiLeaks cables proving that the CIA invented AIDS? Where is Obama’s birth certificate? Where’s the real good stuff? And how about all the hundreds of other left-wing lies we’ve been hearing about for years? [Is] WikiLeaks covering up for the United States?”

Be careful what you wish for. Assange likes the limelight enough I wouldn’t put a special WikiLeaks Conspiracy Theory task force beyond him.

