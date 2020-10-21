Rush Limbaugh says he's living 'under a death sentence' after discovering his cancer had spread and became terminal

Patrick Semansky/AP Rush Limbaugh gives President Trump a thumbs-up after being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February.

Longtime conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh announced Monday that his lung cancer had progressed in the “wrong direction,” becoming stage 4 and terminal.

“The scans did show some progression of cancer,” he said during a broadcast of “The Rush Limbaugh” show, CNN also reported.

“It’s not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction,” he added.

Limbaugh, 69, talked on Monday about how the change in his diagnosis had shifted his perspective on life.

“It’s tough to realise that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over,” Limbaugh said during the show. “Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

Limbaugh, who in February was awarded the presidential medal of freedom from President Donald Trump, has hosted the nationally syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for more than 30 years. He first announced his cancer diagnosis in early February after discovering “something was wrong” at the end of January.

The president notably appeared on Limbaugh’s show earlier this month where he discussed his COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment.

“The scans did show some progression of cancer. Now, prior to that, the scans had shown that we had rendered the cancer dormant,” Limbaugh said Monday. “That’s my phrase for it. We had stopped the growth. It had been reduced, and it had become manageable.

“But there’s always the reality and the knowledge that that can change and it can come back because it is cancer. It eventually outsmarts pretty much everything you throw at it,” he said.

He said he was “extremely grateful” to maintain a sense of normalcy by continuing his show during his treatment despite the fact that he sometimes becomes “very, very tired” and “fatigued.”

